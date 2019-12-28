|
Mrs. Dollie Mae Rice, 69, of 971 John Hart Rd., Jonesville, SC was the daughter of the late Mamie Samuel. She was raised by her grandfather, Pete Samuel.
Dollie gave her life to Christ at an early age at Shiloh Baptist Church. She later became a member at Wyatt's Chapel Baptist Church where she served in the Deaconess Ministry, former President of Pastor's Aide, and Decorative Committee.
She attended Lincoln High School.
Dollie entered eternal rest on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
She was preceded in death by: her siblings, Robert "Fuzz" Sims, Leonard Sims, and Jimmie Lou Samuel.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her loving husband of fifty years, Mr. Arthur Rice, Jr.; three loving daughters, Hope (Calvin) Rice-Ray of Laurens, SC, Trina and Kimberly Rice of Spartanburg, SC; one stepson, Leon Young of Kelton, SC; one loving grandson, Mr. Tyson Tyquan Rice-Ray of Laurens, SC; two brothers, William (Debra) Samuel and James Arthur (Pamela) Samuel of Spartanburg, SC; two sisters, Mamie (Calvin) Suber of Spartanburg, SC and Earline Mitchell of Greer, SC; one aunt, Sarah Samuel of Spartanburg, SC; eight sisters-in-law; four brothers-in-law; one very special and loving friend, Ms. Wyonnia McKissick of Spartanburg, SC; one loving and caring nephew, Mr. Wendell Samuel; and a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of the Life Dollie Mae Rice will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Wyatts Chapel Baptist Church, 153 Wyatts Chapel Rd., Buffalo, SC. Rev. Elijah Ray will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 28, 2019