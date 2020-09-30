1/1
Dollie Ruth (Black) Bosler
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dollie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOODRUFF, SC- Dollie Ruth Black Bosler, 84, of Woodruff, SC died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born October 12, 1935 in Elberton, GA she was the daughter of the late Olin Black and Unie Williams Black.
Mrs. Bosler was retired from Andrews Bearing Company of Spartanburg. A member of Una Church of God of Prophecy, she was a God fearing woman who was devoted to her entire family. She loved to garden and cooked the best cakes and cornbread. Mrs. Bosler was her husband's best friend for over 67 years.
Survivors include her husband, Rev. David T. Bosler; daughters, Wanda Arrington (Ed) of Fairforest, SC, and Debbie Bosler of Spartanburg, SC; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Edward Black and Wayne Black both of Elberton, GA, and Tommy Black of Hartwell, GA; sisters, Shirley Sanders and Judy Vickery both of Hartwell, GA and Jan Alexander of Elberton, GA. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by daughter, Linda Johnson; son, David Thomas Bosler Jr.; sister, Dale King and brothers, Jerry Black and Bobby Black.
Visitation will be 11:00-11:45 AM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with services following at 12:00 PM in the Chapel conducted by The Rev. Mitchell Luper and The Rev. Barry Luper. Burial will be in Westwood Memorial Gardens, 6101 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369. Social distancing and masks will be required.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
11:00 - 11:45 AM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Service
12:00 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved