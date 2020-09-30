WOODRUFF, SC- Dollie Ruth Black Bosler, 84, of Woodruff, SC died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born October 12, 1935 in Elberton, GA she was the daughter of the late Olin Black and Unie Williams Black.
Mrs. Bosler was retired from Andrews Bearing Company of Spartanburg. A member of Una Church of God of Prophecy, she was a God fearing woman who was devoted to her entire family. She loved to garden and cooked the best cakes and cornbread. Mrs. Bosler was her husband's best friend for over 67 years.
Survivors include her husband, Rev. David T. Bosler; daughters, Wanda Arrington (Ed) of Fairforest, SC, and Debbie Bosler of Spartanburg, SC; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Edward Black and Wayne Black both of Elberton, GA, and Tommy Black of Hartwell, GA; sisters, Shirley Sanders and Judy Vickery both of Hartwell, GA and Jan Alexander of Elberton, GA. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by daughter, Linda Johnson; son, David Thomas Bosler Jr.; sister, Dale King and brothers, Jerry Black and Bobby Black.
Visitation will be 11:00-11:45 AM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with services following at 12:00 PM in the Chapel conducted by The Rev. Mitchell Luper and The Rev. Barry Luper. Burial will be in Westwood Memorial Gardens, 6101 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369. Social distancing and masks will be required.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
