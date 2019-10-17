|
|
Don Colley, age 71, of Forest City, NC,died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his residence.
Don was born March 28, 1948 in Spartanburg County, SC to the late Ernest Webb Colley and Hannah Belle Hollifield Colley. He worked fourteen years as a heavy equipment operator for Cox and Floyd Grading in Woodruff, SC.
The funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18th at Harrelson Funeral Home, 1251 US Highway 221alt, Forest City, NC. The visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 17, 2019