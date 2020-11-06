1/
Don Kirkland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMPOBELLO, SC- Don Hugh Kirkland, of Campobello, passed away on November 2, 2020. He was the son of the late William Napoleon and Floroy Haynes Kirkland and the husband of Pamela Price Kirkland.
He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Landrum and a retired Master Plumber with W.N. Kirkland Inc. Don loved the outdoors, farming, gardening and working on his antique cars, trucks and tractors, but most of all loved his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Deborah Anne Kirkland, Sheila Kirkland Drown (Robert), Marie Kirkland Cox (Steven Underwood), Edith "Edie" Kirkland; brothers, Harvey Kirkland and Gary Kirkland (Joyce); sisters, Wilhelminia Miller (Jeff) and Lynda Horton; grandchildren, Heather Barnes, Andrew Urch, Michael and Alyssa Cox and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Lloyd Allen Kirkland; sister, Gaile Howard and a special nephew, Howie Howard.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at First Baptist North Spartanburg conducted by Rev. Everette Pierce and Dr. Mike Hamlet. Burial will be in Ft. Prince Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 1114 Hub Wilson Road Landrum, SC 29356 or to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, 419 E Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist North Spartanburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Petty Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved