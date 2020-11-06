CAMPOBELLO, SC- Don Hugh Kirkland, of Campobello, passed away on November 2, 2020. He was the son of the late William Napoleon and Floroy Haynes Kirkland and the husband of Pamela Price Kirkland.
He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Landrum and a retired Master Plumber with W.N. Kirkland Inc. Don loved the outdoors, farming, gardening and working on his antique cars, trucks and tractors, but most of all loved his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Deborah Anne Kirkland, Sheila Kirkland Drown (Robert), Marie Kirkland Cox (Steven Underwood), Edith "Edie" Kirkland; brothers, Harvey Kirkland and Gary Kirkland (Joyce); sisters, Wilhelminia Miller (Jeff) and Lynda Horton; grandchildren, Heather Barnes, Andrew Urch, Michael and Alyssa Cox and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Lloyd Allen Kirkland; sister, Gaile Howard and a special nephew, Howie Howard.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at First Baptist North Spartanburg conducted by Rev. Everette Pierce and Dr. Mike Hamlet. Burial will be in Ft. Prince Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 1114 Hub Wilson Road Landrum, SC 29356 or to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, 419 E Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
