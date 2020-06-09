SPARTANBURG, SC- Family and friends mourn the passing of Don Payne, 85, of Spartanburg, S.C. Don passed away on June 3, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at White Oak Estates. He shared a blessed marriage with his loving wife, Nita B. Hinson Payne, of 62 years. Together, they had a wonderful daughter, Dr. Donna Payne Smith, son-in-law, Curtis Michael Smith, and one grandson that was the joy of his life, Connor Payne Smith. He loved God, his family, friends and Flat Creek Baptist Church.
Don was born in Lancaster County in 1934 to Hoyt and Ruth Sims Payne. He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Jack Payne, Irene Holden, Pauline Myers Taylor, Clayton Payne, Betty Sue Criminger and Randy Payne. He is survived by one brother Billy Holden (Grace) of Camden, S.C.; two sister-in-law's, Nelia Payne, Georgetown, S.C. and Bobbie Ruth Payne Reeves of Heath Springs, S.C. and a brother-in-law, James R. Hinson, Jr. (Jimmy) and wife Margaret of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. He has many wonderful nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Don graduated from Flat Creek High School (Kershaw, S.C.) in 1954. He served his country in the United States Air Force for 4 years, 18 months of which was spent in Korea in the Korean War. He retired from DuPont in Lugoff, S.C. Don spent his retirement enjoying the things he loved most, fishing with the Twin Lakes Bass Masters club and his long-time fishing buddies David Plyler and Paul Payne, spending time with family, friends and activities with his White Oak family.
Don will be missed terribly by his family and friends. Per Don's wishes, he will be cremated, and no funeral services will be held at this time. Don would like to be remembered for his journey through life.
We would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, therapists, family members, friends and his wonderful White Oak family for every act of kindness shown during his illness and death.
Memorials may be made to, Flat Creek Baptist Church, 3737 Victory Rd. Kershaw, SC 29067 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, T.N. 38148.
Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw, S.C. is serving the Payne family.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.