Boiling Springs, SC- Don Seward Blair, 91, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born September 5, 1928, in Columbus, OH, and reared in Jackson, OH, he was the son of the late Everett Edward Blair and Grace Lillian Blair Jones.
Mr. Blair was retired from Chemical Leaman Truck Lines, Downing Town, PA. He was a member of New Beginnings United Methodist Church where he served as it's first treasurer, Pastor-Parish Relations Committee, and a Stephen Minister. He was a 33rd degree Mason, a 50-year member of the Scottish Rite, a member of St. John Masonic Lodge #333, Hejaz Temple, and past Grand Commander of York Rite in South Carolina.
Surviving are his wife, Catherine Tate Blair; daughters, Janet Kay Clayman and husband Don, and Judith Ann Nichols, all of Kingsport, TN; son, John William Blair and wife Pam of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Lori, Kelly, Tommy, Quinton, Ashley, Lindsey, Macy, and Jon; great-granddaughters, Lilly and Addison; step-sons, Tim Tate and wife Lynn of McCormick, SC, and Rick Tate and wife Susan of Spartanburg, SC. He was predeceased by his first wife, Viola Imajean Dobbins Blair.
A private graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Fairmount Cemetery, Jackson, OH, under the direction of Lewis-Gillum Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Boiling Springs, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scottish Rite Foundation of SC Inc., c/o Freddie Thompson, PO Box 5851, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 210 Rainbow Lake Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
