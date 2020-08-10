Donald Angus McElduff, born July 22, 1934, to Isabelle J Loveless McElduff and Robert Angus McElduff, in Great Falls, SC passed peacefully into his eternal home on August 9, 2020.
Attended Great Falls Schools and after graduation served in the army for two years. He did basic training at Fort Gordon and was then shipped to Germany.
He joined the SC Highway Patrol in 1957 and was stationed in Spartanburg until he retired in 1988. He married his loving wife, Libby, December 16, 1958.
Don was active in the Fairforest Ruritan and Fairforest Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was a member of Carpenters for Christ and served on many mission trips with some wonderful friends. He also served on the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.
Don loved hunting, farming and fishing. After retirement he went to work for SJWD Water works as the Lake Cooley Warden along with his good buddy Paul Parris.
Don and Libby loved to travel and had the opportunity to travel to all 50 states and many of them with their special travel buddies, Larry and Aughtry Owens.
Don moved to Mt Pleasant in 2013. He joined First Baptist Mt Pleasant and loved being in the John and Becky Bradham SS Class along with some wonderful Christian Friends. Don loved to sit in his garage and talk to his friend Jerry as they each tried to solve the world's problems.
Don also loved his backdoor neighbor Tim who reminded him when the filter needed to be changed or the lake bank needed trimming.
Most of all he loved being close to his beautiful daughters who constantly reminded him of how much they loved him.
Don only wants to be remembered as one who humbly loved God, his wife Libby of 62 years, his beautiful daughters and their husbands; Donnette Potter (Doug) Robyn Petty (Jack) and his very special grandson, Austin Donald Sneed. He also loved his grands born of the heart, DJ Potter, Jenna Potter and great grand Calynn and he loved Eddie Petty his fur grand.
Don especially loved his sister in law Rhetta Jones who has served at Connie Maxwell Children's Home for over 40 years. He wishes that any memorial one feels led to make will be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, Greenwood, SC.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel.
