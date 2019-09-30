Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
Donald Arthur Wade Obituary
Donald Arthur Wade, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Heart Center, surrounded by his family.
Born on July 16, 1930, he was the son of William Thomas & Joan Cecila Wade.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Elaine Wade. In addition to his wife, their combined children; Donna Winsell of New York, Shelley Russo of Florida, Marion Goodwin of Spartanburg, Scott Turner of Campobello, Deida Lamb of Spartanburg. His surviving grandchildren are Courtney, Taylor, Corey, Tyler, Greer-Ann, Julia, Landon, Tabitha, and Abby. He was also survived by two great grandchildren: Justine and Brock. He was predeceased by a daughter Wendy and a grandson Jason, sister Joan, and brother Bill.
He was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and Clemson University where he was recognized as a hall of fame football player. In the years following, he received his Masters degree from Ohio State University. He served for four years in the United States Army as First Lieutenant and began his career working for Goodyear in Ohio and France. Upon returning to the states, he embarked upon a new career in real estate which ultimately led to his founding of Spartanburg Reality & Construction which he owned for 50 years.
Upon his retirement, he was able to spend his time at home with his wife, where they enjoyed their love for gardening.
A memorial service will he held Wednesday, October 2nd, 7:00pm at Dunbar Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home and Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 30, 2019
