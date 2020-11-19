INMAN, SC- Donald Mason "Slab" Cantrell, 88, of 5 H Street, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Donald was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on August 15, 1932, a son of the late Boyd Lee Cantrell, Sr. and Virginia Wolfe Cantrell.He was the widower of Nancy "Nan" Horton Cantrell.Mr. Cantrell was a retired employee with Sunbeam Bread Company, a member of Inman Mills Baptist Church, where he also was a member of the Sanctuary Sunday School class. He served in the National Guard for thirty-one years and was on the Chapman High School chain crew for forty-seven years.Mr. Cantrell is survived by a daughter, Beth Wall and her husband, Rev. Wayne Wall, of Inman, South Carolina; a son, Bo Cantrell and his wife, Bonnie, of Inman, South Carolina. Donald is also survived by a brother, Rev Frank Cantrell and wife Faye, of Glendale, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Nicholas Neves and his wife, Jessica;Amanda Cantrell Shearer and her husband, Tim; Maria Wall and four great grandchildren, Rhylea Neves, Mason Shearer, Wesley Neves and Ellie Shearer.In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Cantrell was predeceased by a daughter, Lynn Neves, a grandson, Travis Neves and four brothers, Bill, Vic, Hollis and Wesley Cantrell.Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, conducted by Rev. Jack Hames.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Inman Mills Baptist Church Family Life Center, 22 B Street, Inman, SC 29349.Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory