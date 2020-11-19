1/
Donald "Slab" Cantrell
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INMAN, SC- Donald Mason "Slab" Cantrell, 88, of 5 H Street, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Donald was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on August 15, 1932, a son of the late Boyd Lee Cantrell, Sr. and Virginia Wolfe Cantrell.
He was the widower of Nancy "Nan" Horton Cantrell.
Mr. Cantrell was a retired employee with Sunbeam Bread Company, a member of Inman Mills Baptist Church, where he also was a member of the Sanctuary Sunday School class. He served in the National Guard for thirty-one years and was on the Chapman High School chain crew for forty-seven years.
Mr. Cantrell is survived by a daughter, Beth Wall and her husband, Rev. Wayne Wall, of Inman, South Carolina; a son, Bo Cantrell and his wife, Bonnie, of Inman, South Carolina. Donald is also survived by a brother, Rev Frank Cantrell and wife Faye, of Glendale, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Nicholas Neves and his wife, Jessica;Amanda Cantrell Shearer and her husband, Tim; Maria Wall and four great grandchildren, Rhylea Neves, Mason Shearer, Wesley Neves and Ellie Shearer.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Cantrell was predeceased by a daughter, Lynn Neves, a grandson, Travis Neves and four brothers, Bill, Vic, Hollis and Wesley Cantrell.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, conducted by Rev. Jack Hames.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Inman Mills Baptist Church Family Life Center, 22 B Street, Inman, SC 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
02:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seawright Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 18, 2020
Bo, Bonnie and family, we are so sorry to hear of Slab's passing. He was one of a kind!!! Always had a smile and happy to see you. Our hearts and prayers go out to you all.
Jane Lewis
Family Friend
November 18, 2020
We sure will miss Slab. He was truly a great man. We are blessed to have known him. Prayers and love to you.
Susan Hall
Friend
November 18, 2020
you have our thoughts and prayers (Bo), we you ya Rev. calvin & ruth branch
calvin branch
Friend
November 18, 2020
Condolences
Susan MCNABB
Family Friend
November 18, 2020
Condolences to Bo, Beth and families in the passing of Slab. He will be missed by many.
Nancy Dalton
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved