PACOLET, SC-Donald Clyde Ridgeway Sr., 80, of Pacolet, SC, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his home. Born November 18, 1938, in Cherokee County, SC, he was the son of the late Wayne Ridgeway Sr. and Evelyn Tumbling Ridgeway and husband of 45 years to the late Margaret Ann Williams Ridgeway.
Mr. Ridgeway was a member of Truth Chapel and retired from Oakmont Nursing Center.
Survivors include his son, Donnie Ridgeway Jr. and his wife April of Pacolet, SC; daughter, Angela Ann Ridgeway of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Tristen Gowan, Brianna Ridgeway, and Dillon Ridgeway; three great-grandchildren; nephews, Mike and Scott Ridgeway and niece, Dena Bailey.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:45 PM Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Scott Corbin. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Truth Chapel World Evangelism Fellowship Church, PO Box 1905, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family is at the home of April and Donnie Ridgeway.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 17, 2019