Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Seymour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Cook Seymour

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Cook Seymour Obituary
November 3, 19325-May 15, 2019
MYRTLE BEACH- Don Seymour ascended on May 15, 2019 at 83. Born in Newberry SC, he was known as "Sack Seymour" for using an empty sugar sack to play baseball instead of a glove. In Spartanburg and Camden he was simply "Coach" for his work with youth and church basketball leagues. Finally, the Myrtle Beach locals knew him as "Willie" for his karaoke imitation of Willie Nelson. He was a veteran of both the US Army and Air Force. Professionally he served as a manager in the trucking industry. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Elaine Seymour, his son and daughter-in-law Jerimy and Kristi Seymour, a step-son Blaine Owen, and seven grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to MB Elks and Moose Lodge are encouraged.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.