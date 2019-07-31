|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Donald "Don" d'Entremont, 90, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, July 26,
2019. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on August 21, 1928, he was the son of Edmund and Rosie d'Entremont.
He grew up in Boston and loved sports - he played hockey in the winter, baseball in the summer, and ran hurdles for the track and field team at his college, Northeastern University. He enlisted in the Air Force after graduation and taught radar repair to troops being deployed to Korea.
Don returned to Boston after discharge from the Air Force and took a job in research and development at Cryovac, where he was involved in the development of the vacuum shrink bags used for packaging of turkeys and other meat products. He is listed as an inventor on a number of Cryovac patents, and his nickname there was "The Godfather of Bags". Over his 44-year career, he contributed to the startup and renovation of a number of Cryovac plants in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Argentina. Don was transferred to South Carolina after only a few years in Boston and continued to work for Cryovac for the remainder of his career.
Don married twice. His first wife, Rachael, died in 1973 in Greenville, SC. They had four children, who are all surviving – Paul d'Entremont (Kris), Sharon Huffman (Ron), Gary d'Entremont (Mary Lynn), and Jeanne d'Entremont.
Don married his second wife, the late Mary Ellen d'Entremont, in 1978, and moved to Spartanburg to live with her and her two children, who are also surviving – April Watterson and David Hendley (Jill).
He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Don was a lifelong Roman Catholic and sang with the choir for nearly 50 years – first in Greenville at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church and later in Spartanburg at Jesus Our Risen Savior Catholic Church.
Visitation will be 7:00-8:30 PM Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 12:00 noon Friday, August 2, 2019, at Jesus Our Risen Savior Catholic Church, by The Rev. Edgardo Enverga, CRM. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1901 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC 29615. The Rite of Committal will be conducted by The Rev. Br. Rafael Padron, CRM.
Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to Jesus Our Risen Savior Catholic Church, 2575 Reidville Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29301.
