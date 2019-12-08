|
MILL SPRING, NC-Donald Dean Blackwell, 74, of Mill Spring, NC passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at McFarland Funeral Chapel in Tryon, NC.
A funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Mill Spring First Baptist Church in Mill Spring, NC with Rev. Royce "Chuck" Mullinax officiating.
Burial will follow at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Mill Spring, NC.
