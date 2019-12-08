Home

POWERED BY

Services
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
For more information about
Donald Blackwell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Mill Spring First Baptist Church
Mill Spring, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Blackwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Dean Blackwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Dean Blackwell Obituary
MILL SPRING, NC-Donald Dean Blackwell, 74, of Mill Spring, NC passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at McFarland Funeral Chapel in Tryon, NC.
A funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Mill Spring First Baptist Church in Mill Spring, NC with Rev. Royce "Chuck" Mullinax officiating.
Burial will follow at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Mill Spring, NC.
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Tryon, NC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -