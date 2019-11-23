|
ARCADIA, SC- Donald "Donnie" Dean Praytor, 70, of Arcadia, SC, died Friday, November 22, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born March 14, 1949, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Otis E. and Ethel Hicks Praytor.
Donnie loved taking care of his family, deep sea fishing, and was the "life of the party". He was a member of Crossway Church and retired from Florida Power & Light. He was also a Mason, Hejaz Shriner, and member of the Hillbilly Clan.
Survivors include his children, Donald Dean Praytor Jr. of Cowpens, SC, Calvin Allen Praytor (Dana) of Spartanburg, SC, and James Anthony Praytor of Calhoun, GA; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Charles Praytor (Shirley) of Startex, SC, Jackie Praytor of Arcadia, SC, Ronnie Praytor (Willie Jean) of Chesnee, SC, and Otis E. Praytor Jr. (Mildred) of New Prospect, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Lenna Ann Praytor.
The family will host a memorial service at 2:30 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Crossway Church (formerly Westgate Free Will Baptist Church), 820 W. Blackstock Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29301.
The family is at their respective homes.
