Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Donald Earl Bowie


Donald Earl Bowie Obituary
WOODRUFF, SC- Donald Earl Bowie, 67, of Woodruff, SC, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home. Born March 8, 1952 in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Paul E. Bowie, Jr. and Earline Bowie, and was the husband of Julie Bowie.
Donald was a 1976 graduate of Clemson University and an avid Clemson Tiger fan. He was formerly employed at Spartanburg and Lanier Country Clubs as a Golf Pro. Donald retired in 2018 from Snider Fleet Solutions, after 35 years of service in the tire industry. He was a member of Woodruff First Baptist Church.
Surviving are his loving wife of 32 years, Julie Bowie of the home; a daughter, Angela Thompson (Randy) of Boiling Springs, SC; a son, Kristopher Bowie (Rebecca) of Greenville, SC; a grandson, Aaron Thompson of Boiling Springs, SC; brothers, Pat Bowie (Sondra) of LaGrange, GA; Greg Bowie (Phyllis) of Moore, SC; In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Paul E. Bowie, III and Stephen Bowie.
Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 PM Monday, April 1, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the chapel, conducted by Chaplain Rich Brown. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodruff First Baptist Church Building Fund, 801 Cross Anchor Road, Woodruff, SC 29388.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 1, 2019
