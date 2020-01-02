|
GASTONIA- Donald Franklin Hayes, 87, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was born May 17, 1932 in Polk County, NC. He was one of five children to the late Frank Hayes and Addie Elmore Hayes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Arlon Hayes and his sister, Lois Henderson.
He was raised and worked in Chesnee, SC. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War. He worked and retired from Duke Power after 31 years of service. Donald was a hard worker, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a member of Berea Baptist Church. Donald loved God, his family and UNC Tar Heels Basketball. He also enjoyed gospel music, gardening and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Geraldine Garrett Hayes; his children, Candice Cook (Hawkins), Kim Miller (Henry), Tamara Deal and David Hayes (Cara); his sisters, Joyce Keller and Shirley Causby; his grandchildren, Shelton Miller (Esthela), Garrett Miller (Tara) and Tyler Nicholson; and his great-grandchildren, Adalynn Miller ad Killien Nicholson.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Stanley Total Living Center for the care provided to Mr. Hayes.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Hayes will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Berea Baptist Church. Pastor Rick Ivey will officiate. Burial, with military honors will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 2522 Hickory Grove Road, Gastonia, NC 28056 or to the Memory Center Charlotte, 300 Billingsley Rd., Ste. 108, Charlotte, NC 28211.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 2, 2020