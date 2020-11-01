SPARTANBURG, SC- Donald Gene Henderson, age 88, died on October 25, 2020 in Spartanburg, SC, with his son by his side and surrounded by his beloved books, music, and pictures of family.
Born on April 11, 1932 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the oldest of three brothers, Don graduated from the University of Indiana before enlisting with the U.S. Army and performing with the Fifth Army Band, based in Fort Sheridan, Illinois (1953 - 1956) before continuing his studies at Western Colorado University and completing his Doctorate at the University of Michigan. During his time in Ann Arbor, he and his wife Alice spent a year in Vienna, Austria as Fulbright students, sparking a lifelong love of travel and adventure.
Upon completing his doctorate, Don and Alice moved to Spartanburg, S.C., where Don spent 30 years as a professor in the School of Music at Converse College. During his long career there (1964 – 1994), he published numerous articles and two books on the composer, Carl Maria Von Weber, and won support for his research from the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the International Research and Exchanges Board. Don Henderson was also a revered teacher, winning the Excellence in Teaching Award as well as an endowed chair in musicology.
However, Don will best be remembered as a loving husband and father. He married Alice Hatcher in 1955, and in the ensuing 65 years of their marriage, they were partners in work, collaborating on his lifelong interest in the composer Carl Maria von Weber, and leisure, exploring locales from the Vienna Woods and the Swiss Alps to the Grand Canyon and the California coast, often from the front seats on one of their trusty VW camper vans. He helped raise 4 children and lovingly played with his 8 grandchildren, building a magical playground in the woods behind the house he and Alice built upon moving to Spartanburg. Until the final 2 weeks of his life, Don continued to take pleasure in the constants of his life – his wife, children, grandchildren, classical music, and dog eared copies of Thoreau, Goethe, and Walt Whitman. Don is survived by his wife Dr. Alice Hatcher Henderson, and his three children Dr. Anne Henderson of Baltimore MD, Edward Henderson of Columbia SC, and Dr. Sarah Henderson of Corvallis, OR.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hatcher Garden, PO Box 2337, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
