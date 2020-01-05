Home

The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church
Donald H. Boiter Obituary
DUNCAN- Donald Harry Boiter, 84, widower of Shirley JoAnn Jackson Boiter, passed away January 3, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, son of the late William Philmore and Eva Leonard Boiter, he was a retired employee of Teleco Inc., a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and a US Army Veteran.
Donald always put others above himself. He lived his life as a servant of God, his family, and his church. One of his greatest joys was telling people about Jesus. There are many people in Heaven because of Donald's influence.
Surviving are one daughter, Cheryl Boiter Brown (Mark) of Duncan; one brother, Thomas Ansel Boiter of Spartanburg; two grandchildren, Caitlin Pifer (Caleb) and Kelsey Brown; and three great-grandchildren, Harbor, Crew and Colson Pifer.
He was also predeceased by one sister, Vivian Boiter.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Dale Roach. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at the church.
The family is at the home of the daughter, Cheryl Brown.
Memorials may be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Making Way for the Future Fund, P.O. Box 417, Moore, SC 29369.
Online condolences may be made at wwwthewoodmortuary.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
