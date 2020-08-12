1/1
Donald Lewis Kay
1947 - 2020
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Donald Lewis Kay, 73, joined his Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 8, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was the son of the late James Melvin and Ellena Kay Vines; Lewis Mason Kay and Elizabeth Frommer Kay. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 48 years, Sylvia Bridgeman Kay.
Donald loved life! He loved fast cars, car shows, music, gardening, reading, all sports (especially University of South Carolina Gamecocks and Dallas Cowboys football) and most of all, his family. He was an alumnus of Spartanburg High School, class of 1965, and University of South Carolina. He was a member of Arcadia United Methodist Church and a Mason (Lone Oak Lodge #372). Don retired after 42 years from Piedmont Natural Gas Company. He served his country during the Vietnam era with the Army Corp of Engineers from March 1967 to March 1972.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Bridgeman Kay; his daughter, Leigh Kay Sweeney (Troy); and granddaughters, Mary Elizabeth and Meredith Anne Sweeney of Kingston, TN. He is also survived by a brother, James Kay Vines (Mary Stewart) of Nashville, TN; and sisters in-law, Elaine Bridgeman Gibson of Spartanburg, SC and Libby Bridgeman Cronkrite of Aiken, SC. He loved his extended family of nieces and nephews like they were his own and called them his children also. They are Ethan Spencer Vines, James Grahame Vines, Kelly Gibson Phipps (Matt Holt), Brooke Gibson Fowler (Joe), Jonie Abraham Green, and Iva Nicole Green Munn (Ezra); great nephews and nieces, Miles Jacob Phipps, Ramsay Porter Green, Madison Tucker Green, Natalie Cooper Green, Gibson Joseph Fowler, Georgia Miller Fowler, Griffin Lee Munn, and Maezzie Dale Munn were also very special to him.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to all his Hospice "angels" Mindy, Katie, Joy, Sherry, Karen, Laura, and Sara; and to all his friends at the Nautilus Prayer Group.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 13th, 11:00AM at Arcadia United Methodist Church, 391 Arcadia Street, Spartanburg, SC 29301, officiated by Reverend James Carter and Reverend David Ervin. Receiving of friends and lunch will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arcadia United Methodist Church, P O Box 143, Arcadia, SC 29320.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Arcadia United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
To the Bridgeman and Kay family, the Whitt family is so sorry for your loss . Our prayers are with you.
Janet Whitt
Friend
August 11, 2020
Sylvia and family I'm so sorry to hear of Don's passing. Much sympathy, thoughts and prayers for peace and comfort during this time.
Judy Wingo
Friend
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
August 11, 2020
Sylvia...I was so sorry to hear about Don. May God give you peace and comfort.

Beth Steifle
Beth Steifle
Friend
August 11, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
sharon mcfalls
