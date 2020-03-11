|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Donald Lynn Greene, Sr., 58, passed away on Monday, March 09, 2020. He was the son of the late Marvin and Connie Waddell Greene. He was veteran of the US Army, having served in 82nd Airbourne.
Survivors include two sons, Donald (Andrea Sanchez) Greene, Jr., and Anthony (Kristina) Greene; a daughter, Krystle Greene; a brother, Danny Thomas; six grandchildren, Paisley Swofford, Bryce, Paxton and Cole Greene, William Balderas and Emi Rose Williams. He was predeceased by a son, Jacob Greene
Memorial Service will be held at 6PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Mims officiating. The family will receive friends from 5PM until 6PM prior.
The family is at the home of son, 129 Skiview Drive, Spartanburg 29303.
Memorials may be made to , PO Box 758516 Topeka Kanas 66675-8516.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 11, 2020