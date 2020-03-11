Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645

Donald Lynn Greene, Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Lynn Greene, Sr. Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Donald Lynn Greene, Sr., 58, passed away on Monday, March 09, 2020. He was the son of the late Marvin and Connie Waddell Greene. He was veteran of the US Army, having served in 82nd Airbourne.
Survivors include two sons, Donald (Andrea Sanchez) Greene, Jr., and Anthony (Kristina) Greene; a daughter, Krystle Greene; a brother, Danny Thomas; six grandchildren, Paisley Swofford, Bryce, Paxton and Cole Greene, William Balderas and Emi Rose Williams. He was predeceased by a son, Jacob Greene
Memorial Service will be held at 6PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Mims officiating. The family will receive friends from 5PM until 6PM prior.
The family is at the home of son, 129 Skiview Drive, Spartanburg 29303.
Memorials may be made to , PO Box 758516 Topeka Kanas 66675-8516.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -