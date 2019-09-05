|
Donald Murphy, 66, of Spartanburg, SC, transitioned on August 31, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 10, 1953 in Spartanburg County to the late Willie Greer Murphy and Beanie Long Murphy.
Donald retired from Hairfield Vault Company. He was also previously employed with The Spartanburg Herald Journal Newspaper.
Donald is survived by: his seven sisters, Josephine M. Ellis, Willie M. Geter, Dorothy M. Blackley, Mildred M. Rice and Loraine M. Jeter all of Spartanburg, SC, Pamela G. Murphy of Pauline, SC and Bernice M. Corley of Cleveland, OH; his three brothers, Freddie Murphy, Columbia, SC, Lorenzo Murphy and Billy Joe Murphy, Sr. both of Spartanburg, SC.
He was predeceased by: his parents; his brothers, Master William A. Murphy and Charles Murphy.
A Celebration of the Life of Donald Murphy will be held at Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. Burial will be in the Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2310 Cannons Campground Rd., Drayton, SC.
The family will receive friends at 530 Cotton Dr., Spartanburg, SC
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 5, 2019