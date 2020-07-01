Donald R. "Don" Crowder, 69 years of age, died unexpectedly at his home in Moore, SC on Friday, July 26.
Don came into this world prematurely and left this world much too soon.
Born in Newberry on December 29, 1950, he was a son of the late Charlie Randolph and Alma Merchant Crowder.
He was a Clemson graduate and his blood ran orange. His professional career spanned a number of years as a civil engineer, but his talents were limitless.
Don began his engineering career at Lockwood-Greene Engineers-Architects in Spartanburg. One of his proudest accomplishments was being a registered Professional Engineer in both SC and NC.
Following his retirement, he became involved in gardening and assisting others with landscape matters.
He was a Master Gardener and was a member of the Spartanburg Men's Garden Club where he had served as president. Don appreciated all of God's creation. He was exceptional in his own special way, was always willing to lend a helping hand and always had a special fondness for the out of doors.
To his children, he was their coach in many different sports and their fixer of all things. And without question, he was the "keeper" of all things.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg where he was a former deacon.
Among his survivors are his wife of 48 years Denie Davis Crowder; children, Reagan Crowder Whitmire
(Dixon), Theron Crowder, Claire Crowder West (Eric) and Kristen Crowder Goggin (Chase); eight grandchildren, Todd and Walt Whitmire, Davis Crowder, Ethan, Jacob, and Callie West and Caleb and Colt Goggin; a sister, Christie Crowder Whitaker (Doggett); and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews who found him entertaining. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Randy M. Crowder.
Friends are invited to participate in a drive-by visitation on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the home, 106 Stockton Lane, Moore, SC from 7:00 – 8:30 pm.
A private service will be held at Davis Chapel, First Baptist Church, Spartanburg.
Memorials are suggested to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, 419 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 250 E Main St. Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Condolences and messages can be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.
Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry is assisting the family.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.