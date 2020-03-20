|
|
PACOLET, SC-Donald Richard Davis, 67, of Pacolet, SC, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born March 28, 1952, in Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Richard Earl Davis and Carrie Agatha Walden Davis. He was retired from ABI Security and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his daughters, Donna Michelle Cochran (Benjamin) of Spartanburg, SC, April Thompson (David) of Inman, SC, Crystal Owens (Tracy) and Stephanie Phipps, all of Rutherfordton, NC; step-children, LaCosta, Tamar, and Curtis; grandchildren, Joshua, Chelsi, Caleb, Christian, Michael, Jordan, Kaleb, Andrew, Kaity, Ashley, Bobby, Kayla, Johnathan, Morgan, Brian, Ashley, Taylor, Samantha, and Sidney; great-grandchildren, Aryiah, Heath, David, David, Emma, and Kendall; sisters, Wanda Sanford of Glendale, SC and Nona Barrier of Boiling Springs, SC; and brother, Frankie Stewart of Boiling Springs, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Lauren Elise.
The family will receive friends 3:00-5:00 PM Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605; or Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 20, 2020