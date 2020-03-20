Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Davis


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. Davis Obituary
PACOLET, SC-Donald Richard Davis, 67, of Pacolet, SC, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born March 28, 1952, in Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Richard Earl Davis and Carrie Agatha Walden Davis. He was retired from ABI Security and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his daughters, Donna Michelle Cochran (Benjamin) of Spartanburg, SC, April Thompson (David) of Inman, SC, Crystal Owens (Tracy) and Stephanie Phipps, all of Rutherfordton, NC; step-children, LaCosta, Tamar, and Curtis; grandchildren, Joshua, Chelsi, Caleb, Christian, Michael, Jordan, Kaleb, Andrew, Kaity, Ashley, Bobby, Kayla, Johnathan, Morgan, Brian, Ashley, Taylor, Samantha, and Sidney; great-grandchildren, Aryiah, Heath, David, David, Emma, and Kendall; sisters, Wanda Sanford of Glendale, SC and Nona Barrier of Boiling Springs, SC; and brother, Frankie Stewart of Boiling Springs, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Lauren Elise.
The family will receive friends 3:00-5:00 PM Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605; or Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -