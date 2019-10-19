|
|
PAULINE, SC- Donald Richard Cox, 72, of Pauline, SC, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born April 25, 1947, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late James L. Cox Jr. and Emma Jewel Harris Cox.17
Mr. Cox was a U. S. Army and Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War as well as a SC National Guard veteran. He was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church, a Mason and member of Calhoun Masonic Lodge 81 in Pauline, and a retired truck driver for Walmart.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Elizabeth "Libby" Smith Cox; sons, Donald Starnes of Boiling Springs, SC and David Starnes of Hawaii; grandchildren, Russ Starnes, Kayla Starnes, Tawnee Starnes, D. J. Starnes, Maddox Smith and Gavin Smith; and nieces and nephews whom he loved. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Joyce Heatherly; and brothers, Roger A. Cox, James Randy Cox, and Robert Jeffrey Cox.
A graveside service, with Masonic and military rites, will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, October 21, 2019, in Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery, 3119 Hwy 56, Pauline, SC 29374, by The Rev. Kiah Graves.
Visitation will be at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Home Care & Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 19, 2019