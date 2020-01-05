Home

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
at the home of Gigi and Carlisle Hamrick
204 College Drive
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Episcopal Church of the Incarnation
308 College Drive
View Map
Resources
1971 - 2019
Donald Thomas Elmore Obituary
GAFFNEY- Donald Thomas Elmore went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 31, 2019. He was born on March 18, 1971. He graduated from Gaffney High School and was a 1994 Clemson University graduate with a BS degree in Textile Chemistry.
Don loved music, church, bike riding and most of all, his children, Donnie and Abbey. He was a great father supporting Donnie and Abbey in all their adventures. His love of music is instilled in his children and his support helped them to create a very successful band. He loved to fish. No matter what the weather was he would go fishing at every opportunity. And he was good at it. Many times on family vacations to the beach, we enjoyed his catch. He taught all of us how to go crabbing and shrimping. Vacations together as a family were always looked forward to and very special. He also enjoyed riding his bike, not only for exercise, but to enjoy the scenery. And he loved to laugh. Many family gatherings at Lake Lure or the beach, or just at home, were filled with music and laughter. He loved his family dearly and treasured his time spent with all and he was a good friend. He will be greatly missed. Don had a strong faith and earned his Eagle Scout Badge as a senior in high school.
Don is survived by his father, Donald S. Elmore of Fletcher, NC; his children, Abbey Caroline Elmore and Donald Thomas Elmore, Jr; a sister, Peyton Elmore of Iowa; a nephew, Harris Elmore of Iowa; Ginny Elmore Sparks; two aunts and uncles, Gigi and Carlisle Hamrick of Gaffney, and Mary and Wayne Clark of Charlotte. He is also survived by many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Parker Elmore and his grandparents, George and Mary Ruth Elmore, and Wilkes Parker and Polly Parker Blanton.
Visitation will be at the home of Gigi and Carlisle Hamrick, 204 College Drive on Tuesday, January 7 from 12:00 until 1:30. A memorial service will be held at Episcopal Church of the Incarnation at 308 College Drive at 2:00 pm. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Don's family request that donations be made to the Owl's Nest Community, 2528 West Palmetto Street, Florence, SC 29501.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
