LYMAN, SC- Donald Thomas Wood, 83, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born on October 23, 1936, he was the son of the late John Riley and Dorothy Gates Wood and the husband of Rose Ann Hall Wood. He was a member of Northgate Freewill Baptist Church, a veteran of US Air Force and retired from C&C Trucking, having been a truck driver for over forty years.
Survivors also include two daughters, Debbie Christopher of Lyman, Tami Grubbs and husband Don of Greer; a son, Greg Wood and wife Rhonda of Lyman; five grandchildren, Matthew Christopher, Brian Christopher, Melissa Creasy, Austin Grubbs and Allie Wood; and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Randy Wood.
Graveside services will be 12:00 pm Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park with Reverend Brian McCall officiating.
Memorials may be made to Northgate Freewill Baptist Church, 620 Holly Springs Road, Lyman, S.C. 29365.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC