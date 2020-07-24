1/1
Donald Thomas Wood
1936 - 2020
LYMAN, SC- Donald Thomas Wood, 83, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born on October 23, 1936, he was the son of the late John Riley and Dorothy Gates Wood and the husband of Rose Ann Hall Wood. He was a member of Northgate Freewill Baptist Church, a veteran of US Air Force and retired from C&C Trucking, having been a truck driver for over forty years.
Survivors also include two daughters, Debbie Christopher of Lyman, Tami Grubbs and husband Don of Greer; a son, Greg Wood and wife Rhonda of Lyman; five grandchildren, Matthew Christopher, Brian Christopher, Melissa Creasy, Austin Grubbs and Allie Wood; and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Randy Wood.
Graveside services will be 12:00 pm Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park with Reverend Brian McCall officiating.
Memorials may be made to Northgate Freewill Baptist Church, 620 Holly Springs Road, Lyman, S.C. 29365.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Wood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
2 entries
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Don always had a smile for everyone. Ann, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Thomas and Judy Bentley
Friend
July 23, 2020
Ann,Tammy,Debbie,Gregg: May God give you peace and comfort during your grief. I will miss Don and his helpful ways. I can"t imagine not seeing him at the door of the church to greet me. He always had a little story to tell me on Tuesday as we prepared for the Ladies meetings. I will continue to pray for you all. Love,Johnnie
Johnnie Key
Friend
