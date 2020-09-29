1/1
Donald Wheeler Moore
HOLLY SPRINGS- Donald Wheeler Moore, 88, passed away September 23, 2020.
A native of Nebo, North Carolina, son of the late John Alexander and Marion Wheeler Moore, he was a retired computer programmer, taught ballroom dance in Spartanburg area for many years, a member of Washington Baptist Church and a US Army Veteran.
Surviving are his wife, Susan Wrenshall Moore of the home; one daughter, Laura Amy Moore-Klugh of Abbeville; one son, Benjamin Robert Moore of Holly Springs; and one grandson, Grover Aaron Klugh, Jr.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Luther and John Jr. and two sisters, Margaret Elizabeth Winger and Doris Groome.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Washington Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Drew Hines. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Washington Baptist Church Food Pantry, 3500 North Highway 14, Greer, SC 29651 or Food for the Poor.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Greer, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
