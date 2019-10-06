|
1930-2019
Donna Belle Chesser Cunningham, 89, passed away peacefully in her home at Eden Terrace of Spartanburg, surrounded by her three daughters, on September 26, 2019. Donna was widowed after 54 years of marriage to Rev. Aaron J. Cunningham, a United Methodist minister and U.S. Army Chaplain.
Born on March 13, 1930 in Nelsonville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Rev. W. Carroll Chesser, also a United Methodist minister, and Nelle Bumgardner Chesser. She attended Union Furnace schools and was the Valedictorian of her class of 1948.
As a military wife, Donna's motto was always, "Bloom Where You're Planted." She was a woman of unwavering faith who worked tirelessly for each of her churches, teaching Sunday school, cooking for church functions, organizing trips for Senior Citizens, acting as a Stephen Minister and always offering support to her husband in the pulpit and daughter, Lisa, in the choir loft. In Spartanburg, Donna enjoyed her volunteer work for Mobile Meals and TOTAL Ministries. Giving even after death, she donated her body for research to the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia, SC.
As a chaplain's wife, Donna lived all over the United States and in Tokyo, Japan. She and her husband also hosted many trips through Educational Opportunities, allowing them to travel extensively during their retirement years.
Donna was most proud of her family. Survivors include three daughters, Sheryl (Bill) Blair of Alvarado, TX, Lisa Cunningham and Lynne (Paul) Ellis all of Spartanburg, SC; eight grandchildren, Mike (Amy) Berry, Seth (Ashley) Blair, Andrea (Coleman) Anderson, Alicia (Brian) Nix, Audrey, Jack, Claire and Lauren Ellis; eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She has two sisters, Betty Wolf of Lancaster, OH and Marna Burwell of Centerburg, OH. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by four brothers, Lloyd, Millard, Larry and Glenn Chesser.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12 at First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg.
Memorials may be made to TOTAL Ministries, 976 S. Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family would like to express extreme gratitude to Donna's amazing caregivers at Eden Terrace, Spartanburg Regional Hospice and her doctors, Eric Nelson and Doug Rieth.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 6, 2019