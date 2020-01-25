|
LANDRUM- Donna Faye Hayes Shields, 76, of Landrum, passed away on January 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Bishell B. and Sarah Bain Hayes and wife of Jerry Allan Shields.
She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker. She was married to her loving husband for sixty years. Donna loved to sew and write poetry.
In addition to her husband Jerry, she is survived by a daughter, Sandra L. Hyder; granddaughters, Teleda Monic Gosnell and Elizabeth "Ann" Caldwell(Brad); great grandchildren, Katlin, Tyler, Drake, Savanna and Conner; a sister, Martha Sanders. She was predeceased by two sons, Anthony Allan and Scott Eugene Shields and a brother, Buren Hayes.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM Monday, January 27, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00PM in the funeral home chapel conducted by Rev. Brannon Poore and Rev. Jack Howard. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family will be at the home.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 25, 2020