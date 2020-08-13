CAMPOBELLO- Donna Belcher Fowler, 52, of Campobello went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 11, 2020.
She was a devoted member of Motlow Creek Baptist Church. Where she served the Lord diligently along side her beloved "Creek Family."
She was a loving wife, mother and nana. A sisters greatest treasure, a protector of her family and a true friend to ALL. She was a warrior for Christ, radiant with strength, kindness and love. The beauty of her soul was such a guiding light for all to see. Her faith never faltered and her smile always brought such joy to those around her.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Linwood Fowler; their two children Jared and Jada Fowler and two grandchildren Mason and Ella Renee Fowler; her mother, Agnes J. Belcher and later father, Frankie Belcher; a devoted and loving sister Teresa Belcher Suddeth (Bruce); brother in law Murrah Fowler (April); sister-in-law Melissa Fowler, mother-in-law Linda Wallace (Gary) father-in-law Marshall Fowler (Anne), nieces and nephews Jamie Huckaby Gaddy (Jackie), T.J. Huckaby (Megan), Rylan, Abigail and Carlyn Fowler and four great nieces and nephews, Noah Byrd, Nataley Gaddy, Braylon and Maggie Huckaby, and two sisters at heart Tammy Richburg and Blair Nodine.
She was predeceased by her son, Jacob Fowler.
The family will receive friends friends from 6:00-9:00pm Friday, August 14, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Lake Bowen Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Terry Rainey. Burial to follow at Motlow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to "Jacob's Wing" at Motlow Creek Baptist Church, 2300 Motlow Creek Rd, Campobello, SC 29322.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC