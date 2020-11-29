1/
Donna Lynn Sheridan
1953 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC-Donna Lynn Sheridan, 67, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born August 12, 1953 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Michael John and Betty Lou Mooneyham Sheridan.
Donna loved animals and devoted much of her work life to pet sitting. She attended Winthrop College and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
Survivors include many loving family and friends.
Graveside service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Mike Shackelford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 415 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or online to www.spartanburghumane.org
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

November 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Donna was a neighbor and longtime friend.
Betsy Turpin Huneycutt
Friend
