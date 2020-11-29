SPARTANBURG, SC-Donna Lynn Sheridan, 67, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born August 12, 1953 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Michael John and Betty Lou Mooneyham Sheridan.
Donna loved animals and devoted much of her work life to pet sitting. She attended Winthrop College and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
Survivors include many loving family and friends.
Graveside service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Mike Shackelford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 415 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or online to www.spartanburghumane.org
