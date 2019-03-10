Home

Donna (Byars) Picklesimer

Donna (Byars) Picklesimer Obituary
Obituary for Donna Byars Picklesimer of Spindale NC passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was a graduate of Greenville Technical College with a Certification in Welding, worked for GE in Greenville SC and was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church in Polk County, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clemeth and Robbie Byars and sister Cheryl Byars Lester. Surviving are her daughter, Sarah Smith of Spartanburg SC and sons, John and Joshua Picklesimer of Spindale NC, three grandchildren, sisters Joy Cash and Janice Swinton and brother Steve Byars (Jeri) of Spartanburg SC. A private reception of friends will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the home of Donna's daughter from 2:00 – 5:00 pm. Please email Sarah for details and address at: [email protected]
In lieu of flowers or food, the family request donations be made to Sandy Springs Baptist Church at 382 Sandy Springs Rd, Columbus, NC 28722
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
