Donna Thomas Owens
Donna Thomas Owens, 81, of Moore, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born in Floris, Iowa, she was the daughter to the late Alvin G Thomas and Beulah Harward Thomas.
Donna served her country in the Navy and also retired from Bell South.
She is survived by her four daughters, Julie Owens; Rebecca Jackson; Carol Suzanne Gowan (Chris) and Laura Williams (Bruce); two sisters, Maxine Pilcher and Carol Carlson; eight grandchildren and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Thomas and sister, Betty Shaffer.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Living Waters Funeral Home, 529 Spartanburg Hwy S, Lyman, SC 29365.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.livingwatersfh.com
Living Waters Funeral Home, Lyman

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Living Waters Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Guest Book sponsored by Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory

