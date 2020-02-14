|
INMAN, SC- Donna Kay Petty Thompson, 63, of Inman, SC, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her home. Born May 21, 1956, in Spokane, WA, she was the daughter of Connie Mabry Gonzales of Pacolet, SC and the late Andrew Jackson Petty.
A member of Fairforest Baptist Church, Mrs. Thompson was also a member of Eastern Star. She loved to shop and spend time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was formerly employed at Mayfair Mills.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, Eddie Thompson Jr.; sons, Robert Heath Thompson and Nicholas Lyn Tate, both of Inman, SC; four grandchildren; brother, Allen Petty of Pacolet, SC; and sister, Jacque Petty of Spartanburg, SC. She was predeceased by her brother, Andrew Eugene Petty.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, February 14, 2020, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, by The Rev. Norman L. Band. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 14, 2020