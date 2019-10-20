|
|
ROEBUCK- Donnie C. Duncan, 73, husband of Pamela Foster Duncan, died Friday, October 18, 2019.
He was born on April 20, 1946 to the late Claude and Dorothy McIntyre Duncan. Donnie attended Boiling Springs High School and Rutledge College. He faithfully served his country in the US Marine Corps and managed rental properties for 24 years. Donnie was a dedicated husband and father.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Jeremy Duncan (Jennifer) of Roebuck, Chad Lipsey (Vickie) of Union; two daughters, Michelle Wardat (Mahmoud) of Roebuck, Stacy Jolly (Doug) of Roebuck; a brother, Johnny Duncan (Linda) of Boiling Springs; a sister, Judy Belk of Union, and two fur babies, Rocky & Princess.
Donnie was blessed with fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a sister, Jean Edmonds.
The family will receive friends from 10:00AM to 11:00AM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel at 11:00am, officiated by Reverend Frankie Taylor.
Interment will be at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home; 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 20, 2019