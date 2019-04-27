Home

Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
Donnie Gene Bellew Obituary
LYMAN, SC- Donnie Gene Bellew, 60, of 87 Willow Street, Lyman, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, April 26, 2019 at the residence. He was the son of the late Lishey Bellew and Hazel Foster Bellew. He was a native of Spartanburg County.
He is survived by a son, Donnie Shane Bellew (Lynn Bellew) of Fingerville and a daughter, Amanda Bellew (Chris Waters) of Boiling Springs, two sisters, Donna Suttles (Mark) of Lyman and Annette Suttles (Ray Kimbrell) of Gaffney, and one grandchild, Kanyn Humphries and two special nephews, Jonathan Mahaffey and David Mahaffey. He was predeceased by a brother, Lishey Lee (Jake) Bellew.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee, officiated by Rev. Todd Black and Rev. Kenneth Cash entombment will follow in Springhill Memorial Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee.
The family will be at the residence.
House plants will be accepted or memorials may be made to The , 4819 Park Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28209
E-Condolences may be sent to www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
