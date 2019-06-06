|
|
WOODRUFF- John Donald "Donnie" Harrelson Sr., 81, formerly of 9779 Hwy 221, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Alford and Maude Collins Harrelson and the widower of Peggy Harrill Harrelson. He was a member of West End Baptist Church, a retired employee with Inman Mills after 44 years of service and was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Surviving are one son, John Donald Harrelson Jr. and his wife, Anna Waddell Harrelson of Woodruff; 3 grandchildren, Adam Harrelson and his wife, Ansleigh Gambrell Harrelson, Taylor Harrelson and Carter Harrelson; a great-grandson, Cohen Michael Harrelson.
Graveside services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens by Rev. Buster Ball.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary prior to the graveside service.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Joanne Edwards of Laurens, Kathy Smith of Boiling Springs and Jeannie Myers of Woodruff for their lifelong support to the family.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 6, 2019