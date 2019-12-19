Home

Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Donnie Leroy Bell Obituary
CHESNEE- Donnie Leroy Bell, 69, of Spartanburg died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 of a brief illness. He was the son of the late Toy C Bell and Annie Melton Bell. He was a carpenter and was of the Baptist Faith.
He is survived by two brothers; Toy "Snooky" Bell; Ricky H. Bell both of Spartanburg and by two sisters; Judy Cantrell and Vickie Price both of Spartanburg. He was pre deceased by a brother; Paul Allen Bell and four sisters; Barbara Fowler, Patsy Bell, Sylvia Sellars and Debbie Nolan.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
The family will be at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
