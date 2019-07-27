Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Suck Creek Baptist Church
Donnie M. Littlejohn Obituary
Donnie M. Littlejohn, 56, of 108 Hoover Drive, Lexington, NC, passed away Wednesday, July 24th, in his home.
He was born in Cherokee County and was a son of the late Rochelle and Minnie Watkins Littlejohn.
He was a member of Suck Creek Baptist Church and Victor Lodge #141.
Surviving are: his wife, Thomasine Littlejohn, of Gaffney; daughters, Brandi Jackson (Cedric), of Spartanburg, Chere Sullivan of Gaffney, and Kara Goode (Gowan), of Charlotte; sons, Jarrett Sullivan and Jordan, Sullivan; step-son, Jarvis Shippy; brother, Willie Littlejohn, all of Gaffney; 17 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild.
Funeral Service will be Tuesday, 2:00 p.m., in Suck Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Macomson, Interment will be in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home of Willie Littlejohn, 238 N. Green River Road.
The Gilmore Mortuary
www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 27, 2019
