Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
New Harvest Church of God
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
New Harvest Church of God
Donnie Patterson Jr. Obituary
GAFFNEY, SC -Donald "Donnie" Frank Patterson Jr., 44, of 1730 Ford Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of Donald "Donnie" Frank Patterson and Debbie Moore Patterson. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Wofford College and employed with Pfizer Pharmaceutical. He enjoyed acting, loved music and the arts. Mr. Patterson was a member of New Harvest Church of God.
In addition to his parents, also surviving is a brother, Joshua Boone Patterson (Kimberly) of Gaffney; paternal grandmother, Joyce Patterson Painter; maternal grandmother, Onie Smiley Moore; two nieces that he loved and adored who affectionately called him,"Ahgot". Mr. Patterson was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Francis Eugene Patterson; and maternal grandfather, Curtis Boone Moore, Sr.
The family will receive friends from 1:00PM until 2:30PM on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at New Harvest Church of God. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:30 at the church with Pastor Robert Wells and Reverend Ron Singleton officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Harvest Church of God, "Family Life Center", 120 Boiling Springs Highway, Gaffney, SC, 29341 or Gaffney Little Theater, 131 East Robinson Street, Gaffney, SC, 29340.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 13, 2019
