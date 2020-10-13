Donnie Tucker, 73, of Roebuck, SC, passed away peacefully October 8, at his home from cancer. He was the son of the late Luke and Cora Tucker of Roebuck.
He graduated from Dorman High School class of 1966. He served in the Navy and was stationed on the U.S.S. Saratoga. Donnie was very talented in arts and crafts. He made many things from match boxes, soda cans and other scrap material. He was good at doing crosswords and loved it. He retired from Wise Foods.
He was predeceased by a brother, Ray Tucker, a sister and brother-in-law Carolyn & Kenneth Keller of Roebuck and two infant brothers, John Allen and Edmund Odell.
He is survived by his sister, Brenda Clardy; nieces, Sandy Tucker Davis (Randy), Donna Burroughs (Ethan), Anna Steadman (Eric) all of Boiling Springs, Lisa Bolton (Greg) of West Columbia, Darla Pennington (Thomas), Kenya Keller, and Tracey Simpson (Amber) of Roebuck; and one nephew, Jay Tucker of Washington state. He had 15 great nieces and nephews, 3 great great nephews, one great great niece and one brother-in-law, Danny Moore (Debbie) of Drayton.
A special thank you to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, his care givers, Angie Ramsey, Jamie and Carolyn Hall, and Pam from Visiting Angels.
A private family memorial service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
