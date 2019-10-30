|
DUNCAN, SC- Dora ""Duck"" Fowler Edwards, 90, was received into glory on Saturday, October 26, 2019. A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Winfield Wilson and Mamie Lou Fowler and was married to the late Jack Fliedner Edwards, for fifty-eight years. Raised in Woodruff, SC, she graduated from Woodruff High School and Robinson Business College. She was a long-time member of Sharon United Methodist Church and was the co-owner and operator of The Drapery Shop.
Left to cherish her loving nature and infectious laugh are three daughters, Carolyn Cox, Marie (Ben) O'Dell and Jackie Christian; six grandchildren, Laurie Bostian, Joel (Elizabeth) Cox, Erin (Matt) Dilday, Benjamin (Lauren) O'Dell, Christin ( Sean) Hall and Christopher Towery; ten great-grandchilden, Jackson and Judge Bostian, Eden, Alex and Layla Grace, Ramsey and McCoy Dilday, Anna Gray O'Dell, Gabe and Nate Hall; a sister, Velma Humphries; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Buddy Cox; four brothers, Jack, Esley, Donald and Newell Fowler.
Funeral Services will be held at 4PM on Friday, November 01, 2019 at Sharon United Methodist Church with Rev. Gryff Carosiello officiating. The family will receive friends from 3PM until 3:45PM prior to the service. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon United Methodist Church, 1421 Reidville-Sharon Road, Greer 29651.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 30, 2019