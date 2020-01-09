Home

Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
(864) 474-3024
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Dora (Cobb) Tramel


1925 - 2020
Dora (Cobb) Tramel Obituary
PACOLET, SC- Dora Cobb Tramel, 94, of Pacolet, SC, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Magnolia Manor of Inman. Born March 6, 1925, in Gaffney, SC, she was the daughter of the late Broadus Newton Cobb and Viola Estelle Lowery Cobb.
Mrs. Tramel was a member of Pacolet Mills Baptist Church and retired from Health-tex Inc. of Cowpens. She enjoyed dancing and music, loved to fish, and was a wonderful storyteller.
Survivors include her children, Earl Clark and Sherlen Alexander, both of Pacolet, and Cecilia Robinson (Kenneth) of Greenville, SC; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, N. B. Cobb of Pacolet, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Roy Allen; daughter, Emma Nichols; brothers and sisters, Stoessel Cobb, Vader Tate, Evelyn Whisnant, and Earl Cobb.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Friday, January 10, 2020, at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Dr., Pacolet, SC 29372, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Norman Band. Burial will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
