Doris Bailey
ANDERSON- Doris Evelyn Sudduth Bailey, 92, widow of George R. Bailey, Sr., passed away June 3, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Scott and Lila Mae Jackson Sudduth, she was a retired employee of J.P. Stevens and a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
Surviving are one son, Michael E. Bailey of Virginia Beach, Virginia; one daughter, Jo Ann Hardin of Greer; one brother, Jerry Sudduth of Reidville; a sister, Nancy Hood of Duncan; eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Bailey was predeceased by two sons, William D. Bailey, Sr. and George R. Bailey, Jr., one brother, James Sudduth and one grandson.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held after the service at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
