SPARTANBURG –Doris Faye Gray Fleming, 84, of Spartanburg, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was the widow of the late Victor Landrum Fleming and the daughter of the late John and Alma (Lawing) Gray.
A native of Sanford, NC, Mrs. Fleming was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Vicki Fleming, Barry and Sheila Fleming; grandchildren, Monica and Chase; and great grandchild, Parker. She is predeceased by three brothers and two sisters.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2019