SUMTER, SC- Doris Vaughn Glenn, age 91, widow of Eugene Glenn and Lester Baxter Phillips, died on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living.
Born November 7, 1927 in Union SC, she was the daughter of the late William Isom Vaughan and the late Eva Lee Vaughan. She was formerly employed by Cherry Bekaert and Holland of Spartanburg and Allen West CPA of Sumter. She was a member of Alice Drive Baptist Church in Sumter.
Survivors include her son, William Earl Phillips of Sumter, two stepsons, David Manning Glenn (Sharon) and Robert Eugene Glenn (Karen) both of Spartanburg; grandchildren, Lisa Phillips Smoak (Jon), William Mark Phillips (Elizabeth), Dori Leigh Glenn, Meredith Glenn Archibald, Shana Glenn Poe (Nelson), Robert Clifton Glenn and Emily Marie Elizabeth Glenn; and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Frances Vaughan McDaniel and Elizabeth Vaughan Brown and one brother, William Ralph Vaughan.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Brookdale Senior Living, 1180 Wilson Hall Road, Sumter, SC 29150.
Memorials may be made to the , 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 23, 2019