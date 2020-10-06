Doris Grabarkiewicz

SPARTANBURG, SC- Doris Faye Donahoo Grabarkiewicz, 86, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born May 25, 1934, in Wellford, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ab Donahoo and Edna Emory Donahoo and wife of the late John Arthur Grabarkiewicz.
Mrs. Grabarkiewicz was a retired accountant with Blackman-Uhler-Synalloy and attended St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
Survivors include her son, Edward A. Graberkiewicz (Amanda); daughter, Deborah L. Grabarkiewicz all of Boiling Springs SC; six granddaughters, Allie, Abbey, Chelsea, Mia, Lauren and Jade and five great-grandsons, Brentlee, Lathen, Axle, Knox and Xander. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by brothers, Max and Donnie Donahue.
Visitation will be 12:00-12:45 PM Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with services following at 1:00 PM in the Chapel conducted by The Rev. Keith Davis. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to V.F.W. Post 9539, 325 Carolina Drive Extension, Roebuck, SC 29376.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel