Doris Jean (Shell) Cooper
Doris Jean Shell Cooper, 88, passed away on August 6, 2020 while at Hospice House in Spartanburg with close special friend, Terri Harris, at her side.
A life-long resident of Spartanburg County, Doris was a mother figure and "Nanny" to many. She is survived by her son and wife, Kevin and Sasha Comer; grandaughter and husband, Amanda Comer and Bradley Raybuck, II; and great-grandson, Cullen Raybuck.
Dedicating her life to the service of others, Doris is known for her tireless work and support for Greer Community Ministries, where she retired at the young age of 81. While at GMC, she worked in the kitchen helping prepare meals for Mobile Meals and as she put it, "fixing meals for the old folks" that came to the ministry dining room.
A celebration of Doris' life will be held at Loree United Methodist Church, 132 Cannon Rd., Wellford, SC on August 12, 2020 beginning at 3:00 pm.
To continue her legacy of helping others, memorial donations may be made to Greer Community Ministries, 738 Line St Extension, Greer, SC 29651.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 11, 2020.
