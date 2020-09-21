CHESNEE, SC- Doris Kathleen Henderson, 67, wife of 45 years to Jerry Steve Henderson went to be in God's House, Forever, and ever and ever, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Regional Hospice Home.
Born September 3, 1953 in Columbus, NC., she was a daughter of the late Henry Edgar McDowell and Thelma Virginia Horton McDowell. She was a co-owner and operator along with her husband of Henderson Building Supply Company.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a sister, Joyce Gowan and husband Glenn of Chesnee.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Rev. Joey Turner and Rev. Ron Tosto officiating. A private family burial will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paws, Prayers and Promises, 685 Carriage Row, Tryon, NC 28782.
Family members are at their respective homes.
