PAULINE, SC-Doris Watts Layton, 89, of Pauline, SC, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at Mountainview Nursing Home. Born November 4, 1930, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late W. W. Watts and Nancy Pruitt Watts and widow of Oliver Mansel Layton. She was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Jean Clayton and David M. Layton, both of Pauline, SC; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Juanita McKinney of Pauline, SC, Mary Vickery and Ruth Baily, both of Roebuck, SC, and Gladys Harris of Spartanburg, SC; brother, Floyd Watts of Spartanburg, SC; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her bothers, Everette Watts, Ernest Watts, and R. C. Watts.
Funeral services and visitation will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church, by The Rev. Curtis Pettit and The Rev. Chris Snelgrove. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Walnut Grove United Methodist Church Children's Program, 1335 Walnut Grove Road, Roebuck, SC 29376.
The family is at their respective homes.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 28, 2019